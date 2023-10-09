Coach, Martin Koopman says Hearts of Oak are in dire need of a striker.

The Dutch trainer’s comments come after their home draw against Dreams FC in the matchday four games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians so far have scored just a goal in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking after the game, the Dutch trainer expressed concern over the lack of strikers.

“We did a very good job but I tell you we have no striker and Issah has left for abroad. I tell them every time; we missed a striker” he said.

Koopman substituted Congolese striker Ramos Kashala, who has scored the only goal for the club this season during the game.

Asked why he substituted Ramos Kashala, he said, “Do you think Kashala was good? No. He was not good playing and the next one who is going in is Hamza Issah. A young player with a lot of talent and he fights so he is the next option” he added.

Hearts of Oak, who sit 15th on the pile with four points will next be hosted by Accra Lions in the matchday five games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 15.

READ ALSO