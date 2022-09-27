Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, believes his side stands a chance to beat Nicaragua in their second international friendly, adding that the game will also afford the technical team the opportunity to try new systems.

Ghana, who are four time African champions will face Nicaragua later tonight in Spain, four days after succumbing to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil in France.

“It’s another good test match for us, just to find each other the patterns, prime connections and we are happy to be here to play an opponent like Nicaragua,” Addo, who is Borussia Dortmund’s assistant coach told the press on Monday evening.

“We hopefully can try a lot of things. I don’t think it will be as tough as the match against Brazil but it’s a different tough opponent because they have proved in previous games that they can harm other teams so it’s going to be interesting,” he added.

Ghana will play the Central American country at Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca as part of preparation for the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The match kicks off at 18:00GMT.