We are one. This is the caption given by Swedish player and striker for AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation, the former Barcelona star posted the video of the two toddlers – one black and the other white – running some metres to happily hug each other.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

READ ALSO:

Do friends-with-benefits relationships really benefit anybody?

The video is to convey a message of unity and equality between the blacks and whites in America amid the protests in the North American country over the death of George Floyd.

Watch video below: