Over the weekend Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, went all out for their wedding ceremony.

From the traditional to the church festivities, the couple’s #Francey22 wedding has been the talk of the town for the past few days.

The couple later went on to have what they called the “executive wedding dinner” treating their guests to good music, food and entertainment.

One of the memorable moments from the event was the performance by musician Kwabena Kwabena.

His was the first performance welcoming the newly wedded couple to the event.

He sang his hit song ‘Me Ne Woa’.

Kwabena Kwabena revealed that the song was the favourite of the actress.

True to his words, Tracey happily sang along while walking hand-in-hand with her husband to the dancefloor.

Watch the performance below: