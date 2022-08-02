Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has commiserated with Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odododiodio Constituency in Accra over the demise of his father.

The father of the vociferous MP, Henry Nii Odartey Vanderpuye popularly known as Mr Van (Osama) died at the age of 89 on July 20th this year at the hospital after a short illness.

The AMA boss who was accompanied by the Presiding Member of the AMA, Alfred Adjei and other officials from the Assembly expressed her deepest condolences to the MP and also took the opportunity to pray and assure them of the Assembly’s support for him and his family in these difficult times.

Nii Okanta Vanderpuye, Head of the family warmly welcomed the delegation to the family house and thanked the delegation for sympathising with them.

He said arrangements were afoot and promised to inform the Assembly soon after the burial date was confirmed.

Former Mayor of Accra and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije who was with the family at the time of the visit also expressed gratitude to the Mayor and the AMA for commiserating with them.

