Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay, was spotted conversing with rapper and entrepreneur Okyeame Kwame while he worked out at the gym.

During their chat, Delay asked about Okyeame Kwame’s well-being and complimented him on looking youthful despite being 47 years old.

Okyeame Kwame, visibly delighted to see Delay, attributed his good health and fitness to God and himself.

Delay admitted to missing Okyeame Kwame’s company and his explanations of Akan proverbs.

She praised him for always taking the time to teach her, but lamented that he had recently stopped doing so.

Okyeame Kwame responded by jokingly saying that he couldn’t stop explaining Akan proverbs to her because if he did, he would go bald. This statement elicited a hearty laugh from Delay.