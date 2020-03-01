Popular controversial prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanemere popularly known as Prophet Odumeje has allegedly delivered Nollywood actress Obianuju Emmanuella Aniagbaoso from her “Yahoo yahoo” boy boyfriend who used her womb for rituals.

Prophet Odumeje shared the purported video of the alleged deliverance on his Instagram page and wrote:

“God of Intervention Delivered Obianuju Emmanuella Aniagbaoso a Nollywood actress from the manipulations of a Yahoo Plus boy that wanted to use her womb for sacrifice after sleeping with her.



God of Prophet Dr. Chukwuemeka Ohanemere #thelionhimself is a merciful God. #thelionsfamily #nollywood #worldwide”