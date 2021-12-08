The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This follows the completion of all post-examination processes.

A total of 446,352 candidates, made up of 221,439 (49.6 %) males and 224,913

(50.4 %) females from 965 schools entered for the examination.

The figure is 18.8% higher than the 2020 figure of 375,763.

A total of 3,545 (0.79 %) of the candidates who registered were absent from the examination.

WAEC has explained the entire results of 3,667 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.



The scripts of candidates from 194 schools in certain subjects have also been withheld

and are being scrutinised.

The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome

of the investigations.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe noted the

Council will make available login details to Heads of school to enable them to print the

statement of results of their candidates.

Candidates have therefore been advised to contact their Heads of school for their results.

The Council has also hosted the results online and candidates who so desire,

may access their results at the Council’s website or dial the shortcode *944#.

The Council has, however, cautioned all stakeholders especially candidates to be on the alert and not fall prey to the activities of scammers who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of the results shows that there has been a decline in the candidates’ performances, especially in Mathematics and English subjects.

On a whole, only 54.0 percent scored grades ranging from Al to C6, representing a drop of 3 percentages points from last year’s 57.34 percentage score for the same grade range.

For English, the percentage of students who score A1 to C6 dropped from 65.71 percent in 2020 to 54.11 percent in 2021.

Read the full statement below:

