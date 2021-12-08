Asante Kotoko have officially unveiled Betika Ghana as its new sponsor at a colourful ceremony in Kumasi.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse sealed a mega-deal with the betting company last month.

Asante Kotoko officials at a ceremony have outdoored the new sponsors as the two outfits work to the benefit of the other.

Current playing body, technical team, ex-players and management members of the club were all present at the event.

At the end of what turned out to be a colourful ceremony, Asante Kotoko have confirmed that they will amass a sum of GHS1.3 million at the end of three years from Betika Ghana.

In the deal, the Ghana Premier League giants are to advertise and promote Betika Ghana, encourage supporters to bet with Betika Ghana, and also be their worthy ambassadors.

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, have started the Ghana Premier League on a good note despite losing to King Faisal in their matchday six games.

The Porcupine Warriors have recorded four wins, one draw and one defeat leaving them at the top of the league log with 13 points.