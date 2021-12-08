Former Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee organiser, Mohammed Musa Alhassan, has slammed the current leadership of the club following the disappointing campaign in Africa.

The Phobians Africa campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup came to an end after suffering a 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura having recorded a 2-0 win in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking on the Sports Nite Show Asempa FM, he criticised the board for their lack of preparation ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup.

“I don’t blame either the players or coach because the players are often not used to travelling, so these things demoralise them. By the time they reach their destination, the players would have been tired,” he said.

“The board needed to make preparations and solve the flight situation before the time was close. The Board and their shambolic ways of doing things have gotten out of hand,” he added.

He further revealed that he cautioned the team not to have a lot of fun after the team won the Ghana Premier League last season but should rather concentrate on preparing for pre-season ahead of the CAF Championship.

“During our time when Hearts were in form, we travelled outside the country on three occasions before we became fully experienced,” he recounted.

“During Nii Ayi Bonte II’s era as the CEO of the club, we did so many things on the ground not diabolic we planned well,” he stressed.

Hearts of Oak now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League where they are yet to record a win.