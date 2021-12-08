The principal streets of Accra were painted red as demonstrators matched in protest of the proposed 1.75% electronic transaction levy (E-Levy) by the government.

The demo, dubbed ‘Justice 4 Ghana’, is being led by a former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

Clad in red, the ‘bitter-faced’ demonstrators held placards with the inscription; country hot! our girlfriends are moving to Togo.

The 1.75% tax was announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget presentation on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who presented the government’s budget statement in parliament said the levy was to increase tax revenues for the country.

He added that the statement was occasioned by the surge in mobile money transactions during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020.

According to him, the total transactions for 2020 were estimated to be over ¢500 billion compared to GH¢78 billion in 2016, just five years ago.

His announcement has sparked controversy in the country with the Minority in Parliament declaring they will resist the implementation.

The ‘Justice 4 Ghana’ demo, therefore, is to impress on the government to withdraw the levy.

Mr Mornah had earlier explained the plan was to march through the Central Business District to parliament, but after discussions with the police, there was consensus to converge at the Efua Sutherland Children’s park.

They will then move to occupy parliament and stay there until the e-levy is rejected.