New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, has announced a juicy deal for Senior High School graduates in the constituency.

Students, who took part in the 2020 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), will get to check their results for free.

She announced the offer on her Facebook page which means beneficiaries will get to save their GH¢ 10.00.

Madam Alhassan put out 0554600579 which is believed to be the number the graduates can reach out to.

The announcement has left many followers excited, causing them to pray for God’s blessings in the run-up to the December 7 polls.

Read the details below: