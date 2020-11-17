The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to win all 23 parliamentary seats in the Central Region.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, claimed the party is winning not less than 21 seats in the December general election.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the 2016 elections won just four parliamentary seats. The party is, however, working to win back all the seats they lost.

But Mr Agyapong, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, said the NDC is just building castles in the air.

Given the amount of work the NPP has done in the Central region, he said the opposition party will lose two of its four parliamentary seats.

“The NDC will lose all seats in the Central Region in the December elections. It’s going to be 23, 0 against NDC,” the Assin Central MP boasted.

He said the NPP MPs and parliamentary candidates were working with the grassroots for a resounding victory.

Mr Agyapong appealed to NPP members in other regions not to be complacent but work hard to consolidate their gains.