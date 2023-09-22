The West African Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the uninterrupted flow of natural gas to the countries it serves.

The General Manager of Corporate Affairs at WAPCo, Dr. Isaac Adjei Doku, made this known during an enlightening training program for selected journalists in Accra, Ghana’s vibrant capital.

The training programme aimed to enlighten the Ghanaian media about WAPCo’s pivotal role in the energy sectors of four West African nations: Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Ghana. WAPCo, a midstream gas transportation company, boasts an impressive 670-kilometer pipeline infrastructure that spans Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

One common misconception that Dr. Doku aimed to dispel during the program is the misidentification of WAPCo as a gas processing company. Instead, he emphasized that WAPCo’s core responsibility lies in the safe and efficient transportation of natural gas.

In Ghana, WAPCo has partnered with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to transport gas to power generation companies in both the Western and Eastern regions. This partnership plays a pivotal role in ensuring a stable energy supply for the nation.

WAPCo’s reach extends across borders, transporting natural gas to Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Ghana. The company operates two vital regulating and metering stations: the Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station in the western enclave and the Tema Regulating and Metering Station in the eastern enclave.

One remarkable milestone in WAPCo’s journey was the initiation of reverse flow transportation of gas from the Western Region to Tema in 2019. This achievement marked the successful completion of the Takoradi phase of the Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Project, further solidifying the company’s commitment to enhancing regional energy infrastructure.

Dr. Doku shared a noteworthy statistic during the program, revealing that WAPCo transports approximately 47 percent of the gas used in power generation within Ghana. This underscores the crucial role WAPCo plays in meeting the nation’s energy needs.

However, recent events cast a shadow on WAPCo’s operations in Ghana when the company suspended gas transportation due to outstanding debt amounting to US$13 million. Thankfully, this hiccup was resolved when GNPC and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) promptly paid off US$6 million, allowing the resumption of gas transportation.