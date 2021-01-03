Police at Walewale in the North East region are on a manhunt for a gang of six highway armed robbers.

They are believed to have carried out coordinated robbery attacks on two major highways in the West Mamprusi Municipality on Saturday.

The robbers according to the police, first attacked a passenger vehicle traveling on the Walewale – Nalerigu road from Techiman to Bunkprugu.

They robbed its occupants of a total sum of GH₵200,000 and other personal valuables.

The police said the robbers also blocked the Walewale – Bolgatanga highway at Wulugu.

They shot one person before making away with an estimated amount of GH₵40,000 belonging to travellers and motorists.

The victim who was shot in the attack has been identified as Gideon Osei, a truck driver. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Walewale.