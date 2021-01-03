An unresolved stand-off between members of the Trinity Presbyterian Church at Domeabra in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti region and their pastor ended service abruptly.

According to reports, the members lockup the chapel after their demand to have Very Reverend Ebenezer Nana Mensah Kumah transferred is yet to be met.

The New Year church service at Trinity Presby in Domeabra was suspended because angry members are said to have prevented the pastor from entering the church.

Some of the church members who spoke to Adom News said their action is justified.

They accused Very Rev. Kumah of poor human relations – a situation they claim could collapse the church.

“The reverend is not fit to preach to us; his behavior always annoys church members. We won’t come to church on Sunday unless he is transferred,” an angry congregant said.