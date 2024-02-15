The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, has hinted of further deployment of Police personnel to the region as part of measures to combat the increasing robbery attacks in Walewale and its environs.

According to the Minister, the new arrangement with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) follows Monday’s robbery attack that resulted in the death of one and injury of eight others.

The Regional Minister after visiting the survivors of the robbery incident at the Tamale Teaching Hospital assured of an expedited search to arrest the culprits.

“If it is armed robbery then they have gone way beyond what we know to be armed robbery. It was just a deliberate attack on the people,” she added.

The attack was said to have been carried out by three armed men who arrived on motorbikes and opened fire at a busy bus station near the Nalerigu Junction before targeting a mobile money vendor.

The vendor was shot as he attempted to flee while eight other people at the bus station were wounded by stray bullets.

All the victims were rushed to the Walewale Government Hospital but were transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

However, the mobile money operator identified as Rabiu was pronounced dead at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The incident comes on the back of increasing reports of robberies across the municipality. According to police sources, the municipality has recorded close to 30 robbery attacks since 2021.

