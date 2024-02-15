The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called on government to step in and address the mismanagement of the Black Stars by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He voiced his concerns on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday while reacting to the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the just ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament held in Ivory Coast.

In his address, Annoh-Dompreh, who is the Majority Chief Whip stressed the immediate necessity for government intervention to rejuvenate the Black Stars, citing flaws in the current management of the senior national team.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

He underscored the need to implement targeted reforms, even if it means defying FIFA’s regulations.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh asserted that decisive measures must be taken to uphold the integrity of the sport.

“We must be humble enough to accept there is something wrong with the running of our senior national team, the Black Stars. There is something definitely wrong with them,” he said.

“I hear all the statements about reforms…It cannot just be any reform at all. I agree there should be a reform but we must be specific on what we want to do. Even if we have to interfere to attract the sanction of FIFA…if that is what we should come to, we must do it” Mr. Annoh-Dompreh added.

The Black Stars disappointing campaign at the AFCON resulted in their failure to progress beyond the group stage. They secured a third-place finish in a group that included Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

Their lacklustre performance included a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde and consecutive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique, ultimately leading to their premature elimination from the tournament.

This marked the second consecutive AFCON in which the Black Stars were ousted at the group stage without a single victory, prolonging Ghana’s elusive quest for their fifth AFCON title, which has eluded them for 42 years.

READ ALSO