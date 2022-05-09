Ghana Black Satellites head coach, Abdul Karim Zito has attributed his side’s defeat to the weather in Niger in their opener on Sunday.

Ghana, who are the defending champions suffered a 2-0 defeat against Nigeria at the GSK Stadium.

Goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullai in each half of the game ensure the Nigerians pick the points at stake.

Speaking after the game, the experienced trainer attributed his side’s poor start at the competition to the weather.

“When you compare where I came from and the current situation here, there are differences. Some factors affect performance and one of them is the weather,” the Dreams FC technical director said.

“When you look at the atmosphere here and you look at what is happening in Ghana, they are not the same and that is why I recommended for us to be in Niger early and play some friendly games. We have prepared ourselves for Burkina Faso. We will use the game to make amends” he added.

Ghana will play Burkina Faso and must win to be able to play in the next round of the competition.