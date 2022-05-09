Herbert Mensah and Chief Executive [CEO] of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah led thousands of people in a walk on Saturday to commemorate the May 9th disaster.

The unfortunate incident claimed many lives, 21 years ago in the capital of Ghana.

Herbert Mensah and Nana Yaw Amponsah

The May 9th disaster occurred on May 9, 2001, at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana, during a league match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

It claimed the lives of 126 people, making it one of the worst stadium disasters in African history.

The walk took place on Saturday morning, with participants walking through some principal streets of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Countryman Songo

When the May 9 disaster happened, Herbert Mensah was the chairman of Asante Kotoko.

He has led a commemorative walk since the incident, but this year he was joined by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

David Obeng Nyarko

Others who participated in the walk include: Patrick Osei Agyemang aka Countryman Songo, Nana Kwame Danquah, Communications Manager of Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko and many others.

Though the purpose of the walk is to remember the victims, they also preach against hooliganism at stadiums.