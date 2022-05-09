A goal in each half led the Black Satellites to a defeat in their opening match of the WAFU-B U20 Championship against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria at the Stade de Général-Seyni-Kountché.

The Nigerians took the lead when Adams Olubi fired home after a defensive blunder in the Ghanaian goal area. Substitute Ahmed Abdullah who came on for Adams doubled the lead for the Nigerians in the second half.

The Black Satellites were unable to pull a goal back or draw parity despite the several goalscoring opportunities that came their way.

The closest opportunity to score came in the second half after Zubairu Ibrahim failed to convert from close range.

The win takes the Nigerians on top of Group B with three points with the Black Satellites needing a win against Burkina Faso on Saturday, May 14.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ghana’s coach, Abdul Karim Zito said his side struggled to adapt to the hot weather conditions in Niamey.

But, he is confident the game will help his team prepare adequately for the next group match.

Goalkeeper, Gregory Obeng also stated that, the players are poised to put the defeat behind them and go all out for a win against Burkina Faso.