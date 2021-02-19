The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2020.

A total of 51,914 candidates, made up of 24,649 males and 27,265 females, sat for the examination; 3,688 of the candidates were absent.

The entire results of 401 candidates, suspected to have been involved in various examination malpractices, have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations.

READ ALSO:

“These suspected examination malpractices include impersonation, collusion among candidates, bringing foreign materials and mobile phones into the examination hall.

The withheld results will be released or cancelled as soon as the Council concludes its

investigations,” the Council made this known in a statement.

Meanwhile, candidates may access their results online at www.waecgh.org.

Read full statement below: