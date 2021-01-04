The Ghana Education Service is seeking to review the examination dates for West African Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

As a matter of urgency, it has started discussions with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for WASSCE to be rescheduled for September/October.

It has also recommended that the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) should take place in November.

The Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

“Per our arrangements, we expect that the next exams will be written in September/October, and we have already started discussions with WAEC on that,” he stated.

He indicated that the proposal is to allow students prepare adequately for the exams.

“We needed to make provision for marking and release of exam results and reopening so if we decide on October/November, it will be difficult for WAEC to release exams early enough for admissions to take place in January.”

Prof. Opoku Amankwa indicated that per the proposed dates, the students would have covered 1,700 hours” and will only be short of one-hour contact period which we can always make up for”.

Professor Opoku Amankwa also expressed optimism that the exit examination time tables would revert to their normal dates by 2023.

“Looking into the future, WASSCE will be held in July/August and BECE in September for 2022. In 2023, WASSCE will then come back to our normal date which is May/June and then BECE will follow suit,” he said.