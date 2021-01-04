The Supreme Court has set Tuesday, January 5, 2021, to rule on the case against Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the Hohoe constituency, John Peter Amewu.

The Court’s adjournment of the judgment is subject to additional documents lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata may file by 8:30 am.

The case could potentially determine whether or not the Energy Minister will be sworn in on January 7.

This comes on the back of an injunction from the Ho High Court, barring the Electoral Commission (EC) from gazetting Mr Amewu as the winner of the 2020 polls.

The State through a Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, however, filed a motion last week Wednesday to fight the injunction.

The residents of SALL said the creation of the Oti Region coupled with a recent Supreme Court decision and failure of the EC to create a constituency for them, meant they did not vote for a parliamentary candidate in the just-ended election.

ALSO READ:

The residents, through their lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, had argued that failure to vote in the just-ended parliamentary elections amounted to a breach of their rights.

Meanwhile, the panel is said to comprise Justices Appau (presiding), Marful Sau, Torkonoo, Honyenuga and Amadu Tanko.