Asante Kotoko has arrived in Omdurman ahead of their return game against Al Hilal in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The contingent, comprising of players, technical and management team members landed in Sudan on Monday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors are hopeful of overturning their 1-0 home loss to Al Hilal at the Accra Sports Stadium in order to qualify for the group phase of the competition.

A second-half strike from Vinny Bongonga handed Hilal all the needed points and an advantage ahead of the reverse leg tie over Asante Kotoko.

The crucial tie will be played at the Blue Jewel Stadium in Omdurman on Wednesday, 6th January 2021.

Below are photos from the trip: