South Sudan’s Ministry of Health says it has requested five million doses of Covid-19 vaccine as the country continues to witness an upsurge in coronavirus cases.

The ministry has already submitted an application to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi), an international organisation which is trying to improve access to immunisation in poor countries.

The authorities are hoping to roll out the administration of the vaccine as soon as it arrives in the country – which they hope could be later this month.

“For health workers we are requesting 27,000, for elderly population, 2,960,380, persons with underline factors like diabetics 220,120 doses, persons living with HIV/AIDS, 190,000, Internally Displaced People 405,000, school teachers 46,000, and economically active population – who are between 25 and 40 years, we have requested for them 2,281,147 doses,” Dr John Rumunu Pasquale, Director-General for Preventive Health Services in the National Ministry of Health told reporters in the capital, Juba.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that South Sudan will witness an upsurge in cases of Covid-19 during the second wave.

“In Africa, there are 10 countries that contribute to 90% of positive cases of Covid-19. Amongst them are three neighbouring countries to South Sudan: Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia. So it is expected that we will see cases in South Sudan rising because of travel and trade between these neighbouring countries which are contributing the huge caseload and South Sudan,” Dr Guracha Argata Guyo, WHO’s acting Country Representative in South Sudan, said