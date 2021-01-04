Manchester United have promoted former player Darren Fletcher to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team coaching staff.

Fletcher had been coaching United’s U16 side since October and will join the first-team staff on a full-time basis.

The Scot spent 20 years with United as a player after coming through the academy to make over 340 first-team appearances between 2003 and 2015.

He won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time as a player at Old Trafford, as well as earning 80 caps for Scotland throughout his career.

Commenting on the appointment, Fletcher said: “I am delighted to be returning to the club as a first-team coach.

“It’s a very exciting time for this young team, and I am looking forward to taking the next steps in my coaching career by working with Ole and his staff.”

Solskjaer added: “Darren has the United DNA running through his veins and he knows exactly what it takes to be a Manchester United player.

“He is at the start of his coaching career, and his experience both on and off the pitch along with his winning mentality, commitment and hard work will be a great addition to the staff.”