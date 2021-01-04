Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has been retained as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

This was after consultation with the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The party’s General Secretary, John Boadu disclosed this to Adom News Monday.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

He also added that, Majority leader, Kyei Mensah Bonsu was retained and his deputy will be Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin.

MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh will be Majority Chief Whip.

Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

His two deputies will be MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan and MP to Tolon, Hon. Habib Iddrisu

The 7th Parliament under the 4th Republic is expected to be dissolved by midnight on Friday.



Background



Aaron Mike Oquaye was born April 4, 1944 is a Ghanaian politician who served as the Second Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana between 2009 and 2013.



A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he was the MP for Dome-Kwabenya from 2005 to 2013.



He was Ghana’s High Commissioner to India to India from 2001 to 2004, then Minister of Energy from 2005 to 2006 and Minister of Communications from 2006 to 2009.