Lead Counsel for the 2nd respondent in the election petition hearing, Franklin Cudjoe defends Tsikata’s push for a Jean Mensa testimony, has said that he is not one of the lawyers who think they know better than the justices of the court.

During one of his arguments in court on Thursday, February 18, one of the justices, Gertrude Torkornoo, asked him whether he was instructing the court on what to do.

But in response, Mr Ampaw said: “No, I am not one of the lawyers who think that they know better than the court.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed the review application filed by lawyers of John Dramani Mahama against an earlier ruling that witnesses cannot be compelled to testify.

Lawyers of the petitioner were seeking a review of the ruling to enable the chair of the 1st respondent, Mrs Jean Mensa, to mount the witness box for cross-examination.