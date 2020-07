The Electoral Commission (EC) has published the movement plan for the second batch of phase one of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The nationwide registration for the second batch of the exercise will take place between July 6 and July 11, 2020.

The first phase of the exercise, which started on June 30, 2020, will end on July 5, 2020.

