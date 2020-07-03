Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken his turn to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

On Friday July 3, 2020, he successfully registered at the Kperiga Presby D/A school in Walewale in the North East Region of the country.

The Vice President after his registration praised the ongoing process, describing it as smooth, and further indicating that he was impressed with how the safety protocols are being observed, especially with the social distancing protocols.

“As you observed the process has been smooth. I was eager to see how the social distancing protocols were being observed and I think that it has been observed very well,” he said.

“The process has been reasonably fair and I used my national identification Card as evidence and the results have been very smooth,” he said.

He, however, urged Ghanaians who are yet to take part in the exercise to visit their respective polling stations and have their names captured in the new register.

The exercise began Tuesday 30th July, 2020 and is expected to end on the 6th August 2020.