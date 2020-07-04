The Office of the Presidency has extended the leave period of the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo from 123 days to 167 effective July 1, 2020.

This comes in the wake of concerns raised by -General over the directive to take his annual leave because his work, according to him, is embarrassing the government.

A letter by Mr Domelevo dated July 3, 2020, outlined reasons why he believes the directive leaves much to be desired including what he described as bad faith on the part of the Presidency.

In response, Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, said the move was undertaken in consideration of the year 2020 which was excluded from the directive which only spanned 2017 to 2019.

“We noted that the said letter is dated 3rd July, 2020, with an official reference number from the office of the Auditor-General, although you commenced your leave on 1st July, 2020,” he said.

“If, however, you have decided to include your annual leave for the year 2020, then it is expected that you will resume work after a well-deserved leave of 167 working days, with effect from 1st July, 2020,” the Presidency explained.

Mr Domelevo was sworn into office as Auditor-General on December 30, 2016.