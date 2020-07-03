The 23-time grand slam champion took to the court with daughter Olympia, who turns three in September, as the two were sported in matching purple outfits.

In photos posted on Williams’ Instagram, the pair are seen celebrating, sharing a high five and walking off court — where Olympia leaves her racket for mum to pick up.

The coronavirus outbreak means Williams hasn’t played since February’s Fed Cup qualifiers in Washington.

The WTA Tour is scheduled to return in August ahead of the US Open later in the month, although Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently told CNN he doubted she would play in New York if her family and daughter can’t be there with her.

Subsequently, Williams made a video announcement informing fans she would play at the US Open.

Strict measures have been proposed by the US Tennis Association to enable the grand slam to take place, including the proposal of creating a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside Manhattan — where most players stay — and restricting entourage numbers to just one.