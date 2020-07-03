The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is cautioning the public against the patronage of unauthorised Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits supposedly meant for COVID-19.

According to the outfit, the usage of these unauthorised kits could lead to inaccurate results which can affect policy decision-making.

“If these inaccurate results are used for policy decision-making, it could undermine public confidence and hamper the national efforts in curbing the spread of the disease,” it said.

The FDA, in a statement, stressed the need for commercially marketed kits to pass through evaluation and validation processes.

ALSO READ:

“The FDA wishes to caution any person importing these test kits that RDT kits must be validated with the appropriate setting and target population, that is, Ghana, before they can be approved for use,” it said.

Meanwhile, it added the list of registered products, including authorised test kits, can be found on its website.

Read the full statement below: