Showbiz A-Z hosts the best MCs in Ghana on Saturday

After the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana, one sector of Ghana’s economy that has taken a hit the most is its creative arts industry.

From album listening, concerts to award shows all events in the creative industry were postponed to accommodate the health directives that followed the pandemic.

Hence on Showbiz A-Z, host George Quaye is taking a look at how much organisers and MCs have suffered amid Covid-19.

Joining the conversation is ace broadcaster and event host Doreen Andoh, Kabutey My Mc, TV host, media trainer and emcee, Kafui Dey, sports journalist and Master of Ceremonies, Nathaniel Attoh, Nana Aba Anamoah and others.

George Quaye will later host media practitioner Kwame Sefa Kayi, popularly known as Chairman General, to discuss the ‘loss of professionalism and maturity in the media.’

Showbiz A-Z will be live on Joy 99.7 FM on Saturday from 2 pm to 6 pm.