Queen mother of Mepe, Mamagah Adzo Tsreku, has alleged that Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, denied them the opportunity to present a petition to President Akufo-Addo when he visited the area to ascertain the situation on grounds following the Akosombo Dam spillage.

She said the traditional leaders wrote a petition detailing the real situation on grounds which was to be read by their Manklalo because the situation is worse than what officials are reporting.

But to their surprise, the Regional Minister took the petition and said he will present it to the President on their behalf but she is

Mamagah Adzo Tsreku was speaking with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Adom FM Burning Issues on Monday.

“The situation is very terrible, but people come on TV and radio to paint the picture that all is well when it is not. The Regional Minister told us the content of the petition was harsh so he took it and said he would present it himself,” Mamagah stated.

She continued, “The traditional authority is aware of the presence of NADMO in the town and the relief items they are distributing among affected persons, but they have refused to involve the traditional leaders who could help salvage the situation. This and many more were contained in our petition, but we did not get the chance to present it to the President”.

She explained further that, due to the bad odour emanating as a result of the flood, the district health directorate has advised them to mount pressure on the government for immediate evacuation.

Background

On September 15, 2023, the Volta River Authority started a controlled spill from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

This was due to the heavy rainfall in the Volta River catchment, resulting in a fast rise in the water level at Akosombo Dam.

The spillage has become necessary to prevent the overtopping of the dam and to protect the dam from collapsing.

Following persistent rains and a continued rise in the water level, VRA increased the spillage rate on October 9, 2023.

This resulted in flooding in a number of communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu Districts, as well as Ada East District.

VRA, NaDMO and the Ghana Armed Forces are still rescuing victims to safe haven.

About 26,000 people have been affected in nine districts and three regions as of October 16, 2023, and 8,000 people have been evacuated to safety.

