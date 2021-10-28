The Volta Region Caucus in Parliament has petitioned the National House of Chiefs to compel President Nana Akufo-Addo to apologise to the Paramount Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, for his retort to the concerns raised by the traditional ruler.

On Wednesday, October 20, Torgbui Fiti gave the government a four-month ultimatum to complete the E-Block Senior High School building under construction in the area for use by students.

The construction of the school, which started during the Mahama administration, is almost 90 per cent complete. It has some 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science block. But the project has stalled since 2016.

The Chief, therefore, told National Democratic Congress members of the Education Committee of Parliament who were inspecting abandoned projects to inform the Minister of Education that he has up to February 2022 to complete the project.

President Akufo-Addo during an interview on Accra-based Peace FM retorted that the traditional leader should “complete” the abandoned E-block project himself if he is concerned about the delay.

But his response has been criticised by a section of Ghanaians.

According to the Volta Region Caucus, the President’s comment, regardless of the humourous manner in which it was made, was an attack on the Chieftaincy Institution.

Speaking to the media, Ketu South MP, Abla Dzifa Gomashie observed that the President wouldn’t direct such remarks to any other traditional leader who raises such concerns.

“Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V deserves praise for prioritising education and speaking out against the culture of abandoning inherited projects. He does not deserve such disrespect from the President,” she said.

In view of this, the NDC MPs on the Caucus have demanded that President Akufo-Addo retracts and apologises for the remark which they deem to be in bad taste.

Mrs Gomashie announced that she will launch a ‘Gofundme’ account to “finish the E-block as instructed by the President.”

She, thus, entreated all Aflao residents and all well-meaning Ghanaians to donate towards this cause.