The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Marlon Praise Anipa, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the newly created Guan District.

This was contained in a statement signed by Pope Yao Yevoo, the party’s Regional Communications Director on Wednesday.



“The NPP Volta led by its Chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanyah, has received with shock and sadness, news of the passing of Mr Marlon Praise Anipa, the first District Chief Executive of the newly created Guan District in the Oti Region.



“The party, accordingly, extends its deep sympathies to the wife, children and the bereaved family as well as the good people of Akpafu Todzi and for that matter Oti Region for this great loss,” it said.



The party described the late patriot who was a former United Kingdom (UK) branch organizer and member of Fund-raising committee NPP-UK and Parliamentary Candidate for the Hohoe Constituency in the 2016 elections as a stalwart of the NPP, and a great source of inspiration to many young men and women of NPP political tradition within Volta and Oti Regions.



“May the Almighty God bless and have mercy on his soul, amplify his good deeds and grant him eternal rest.”



Marlon Anipa was unanimously approved as the first DCE of the newly created Guan District in the Oti Region, after his nomination by the President.



He died Tuesday dawn, according to sources.



He was 63.