Private legal practitioner, Kwaku Azar, has left social media users in tears with a tribute in memory of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the newly-created Guan District in the Oti Region, Marlon Anipa.

The news of Mr Anipa’s demise broke on Tuesday morning November 16, 2021, after a short illness.

Following the news, scores of Ghanaians have been left heartbroken with many of them taking to social media to eulogise him.

In a lengthy post, Kwaku Azar acknowledged the deceased was a gallant soldier who stood and fought for his people in his quest to serve.

Mr Azar revealed he received a message from Mr Anipa just eleven days before his demise and he was very excited about his nomination as DCE for the Guan district.

DCE for Guan District, Mr Marlon Anipa.

“I joked that all he needed now was enough cash to bribe the electoral college. For a man who fought so long and so hard for his beliefs, who worked so hard for an opportunity to serve his people in a very difficult political terrain, it is utterly sad that death should deny him the opportunity to serve,” parts of Kwaku Azar’s tribute read.

Many Ghanaians who have sighted it have taken to his comment section to commiserate with the family amid goodwill message in honour of Mr Anipa.

Mr Anipa had served just eleven days in office as the first-ever DCE.

He was unanimously approved by the Assembly members on November 5, 2021.

Read the full post below:

