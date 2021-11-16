The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the newly-created Guan District in the Oti Region, Marlon Anipa has passed on.

His sudden demise occurred on Tuesday morning November 16, 2021, after a short illness.

Mr Anipa had served just 11 days in office as the first-ever District Chief Executive.

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso in the Eastern region, Davis Ansah Opoku confirmed it in a post on Facebook.

Below is his Facebook post:

Mr Anipa’s death comes after he was unanimously approved by the Assembly members on November 5, 2021.

He polled 18 “Yes” votes, representing 100 percent.

Mr. Anipa celebrating after confirmation

Mr Anipa was a consultant for the Railway Ministry on some of its projects.

He was also a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPPs) Diaspora Patrons of Ghana.

The late Guan DCE was a key member of the NPP, UK branch for several years; where he served as Organizer and Assistant Secretary at different times.

While in the UK, he worked with the Health sector as a consultant.

Marlon Anipa was NPP’s candidate for Hohoe constituency in the 2016 general elections but was unsuccessful.