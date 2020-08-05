A group calling itself Volta Youth Network says Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s ‘Working with Rawlings’ book is only a grand scheme to denigrate the legacy of Ex-President Jerry Rawlings.

“As loyalists, we reject Kwamena Ahwoi’s assertions. We know he is a disgruntled and disinherited heir who is out to dent the image of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) founder and sharpen his inordinate ambition for control of the party,” they said in a statement.

The book, which has raised several controversies, is titled ‘Working with Rawlings’ and addresses some backstories and dark sides of the Rawlings’ administration till he handed over power to the New Patriotic Party government in 2000.

The Volta Youth Network has taken note of the uproar and the controversy that has greeted the launch of Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s book, “WORKING WITH RAWLINGS”

The uproar is mainly as a result of some damming insinuations, character assassination, misrepresentations and outright falsehood recounted by Kwamena Ahwoi in his literary work against J.J Rawlings.

Having come to the full realization of the intent of Kwamena Ahwoi’s book, we are of the view that this is not only a grand scheme to denigrate the legacy of Ex-President Rawlings, but also a well-crafted agenda to push the forces of truth and the “Volta Caucus” farther away from the centre of power within the NDC.

Otherwise, how could any serious NDC elder launch a book so sarcastic of the founder at the time the NDC needed him the most? Kwamena Ahwoi has made a startling admission on page 211 that the Mills cabal, of which he played an integral part actually developed the “babies with sharp teeth” to tame the NDC founder, an avowal that has qualified his literary work, a trivial academic piece.

Again, how could Kwamena Ahwoi come to the conclusion that Rawlings was not keen on leaving power; the man who made sure the Fourth Republican Constitution sees the light of day? Of course, we would agree with anyone who says Rawlings doesn’t believe in multiparty democracy because he doesnt interpret the proliferation of political parties to be by itself the practice of democracy but, to say he wasn’t keen on handing over power is just plain balderdash.

As loyalists, we reject Kwamena Ahwois assertions. We know he is a disgruntled and disinherited heir who is out to dent the image of the NDCs founder and sharpen his inordinate ambition for control of the party. His conduct does not meet the standard required of a party elder, and the Volta Youth Network is specifically calling him out for censure.

Kwamena Ahwoi and his gangs’ attempts to subdue J.J Rawlings’ influence in the NDC, and to a large extent, on Ghana political scene must not be taken lightly. Lest they forget, Rawlings is the foundational rock of the National Democratic Congress and the father of the 4th Republic. It will be one of the many sad episodes in Ghanaian political history to destroy that foundation. We deem it a fruitless undertaking that shall not stand because Ghanaians are smarter than what Kwamena Ahwoi thinks. In twenty-first century democratic Ghanaian politics, some of our respected leaders have the habit of intellectualizing idiocy. They speak ill of commonsense where their nascent ideas are What we find hilariously absurd is that, while the NDC as a party is vigorously campaigning for political power, Kwamena Ahwoi and his like minds are out there shaking down the foundations of the party.

What else could possibly be the motivation of his perfidious and parochial work if not self-centeredness and self-aggrandizement; exhibited even at the detriment of the party he claims to belong to? It can be qualified as an act of treachery, hypocrisy and self-harm. And anyone not deeply concerned by such a stance, could be part of the problem. We are startled by the sheer brazenness and the absolute illogicality of the launch of such a controversial book at this material hour. The book is slanderous on our founder and dangerous to the very survival of the NDC.

While dedicated youths/cadres are busy in the trenches battling to ensure victory in the December 7, 2020 elections, some self-styled kingmakers are sitting in their cubicle somewhere planning or rather positioning themselves for the spoils of power.

The NDC is a national Party and embraces all classes in the social ladder. We are with the NDC because the party’s ideals are in congruent with the values, principles, and the spiritual awareness of the majority of “Voltarians” and that does not include moneycracy and political merchandising which the Ahwois and their cliques have been clandestinely forcing on the party.

Worthy of note is the fact that the party does not belong to some selected group of people. Our group therefore sees this so-called book as a collective idea of those factions that are led by the Ahwoi’s, who have constituted themselves into lobbyists; lobbying on behalf of people seeking to be appointed into government positions when the NDC is in control, and in turn would demand royalties from them later. We call them political merchandisers of the 21st century; they are not patriots.

Sadly, many unsuspecting young people even from the Volta Region, are victims of this kind of ongoing political feud. They sprawl before the cabals in worship and the antagonists play the role of mentors; indoctrinating the vulnerable into hypocrisy, political mafiasm and opportunism. We cannot fault them but put the blame squarely at the doorstep of some of our Leaders, Elders and Chiefs who have failed to tie the knot of unity in the region and harness the potential of our people. They are rather engaged in turf wars – unnecessary bickering and divisiveness. We have become the quintessence of the African adage that states that, When two brothers fight, the enemy steals their right.

Ingratitude is the perfect adjective that describes the Ahwoi brothers’ attitude towards Rawlings – the man who brought them into political prominence. Rightly so, these cabals are technocrats whose interest is to install leaders; people they can use to maneuver the political landscape of the nation for their individual gain.

Finally, let it be known to them that Rawlings is a paragon of greatness-his consistency in standing for the truth is his honour and no amount of dirt thrown his way will stick.

While we commend Uncle Dan Abodakpi for standing up for the truth, we ask if our running mate Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman support such a reckless enterprise against the founder of the NDC. Its tear-jerking how Prof. Opoku-Agyeman would endorse this character assassination mission by forwarding the book. This can only make this chapter of our political story meaner and no one is a winner when we fight to lose.

We request the leadership of NDC to look into the gross disrespect that has been inflicted on the foundation of the party and hope that they will call Kwamena Ahwoi to order.

We cannot neglect the dire consequences this may have on our noble party’s history and the upcoming elections, if we do nothing to redress this impertinence.