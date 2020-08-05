Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu, has completed his move to Premier League side, Southampton for a fee of £10.9m, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined the Saints from La Liga outfit, Real Valladolid.

Southampton triggered a buyout clause in the 21-year-old’s contract and he has agreed a four-year deal to move to St Mary’s.

Salisu will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period once he arrives in the United Kingdom from Spain due to coronavirus control measures, according to reports.

The enterprising defender started 30 of Valladolid’s 38 La Liga matches in the just-ended season. It was his debut season with the first team after graduating from the B team.

The lanky defender has been an important part of Valladolid’s defence and helped them to finish the season above the relegation zone, in 16th place.

Salisu is yet to be capped by Ghana. He missed out on his debut Black Stars call-up last year November due to injury.