One of Putin’s key allies has quit his role at the UN in a rare political resignation, declaring “‘never have I been so ashamed of my country.”

Boris Bondarev, Counsellor at Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, has quit his role citing concerns and disagreements with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

He declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is “the most serious crime against the people of Russia “.

Mr Bondarev told Reuters that he went to the mission “like any other Monday morning”, but instead of working he forwarded a resignation letter and walked out.

The prolific diplomat also served in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and added that he regrets to admit that during his 20-year tenure the level of lies and unprofessionalism in the Foreign Ministry has only been increasing.

In a scornful resignation letter posted on Linkedin, he said he “simply cannot” continue to play a part in this “bloody, witless and absolutely needless ignominy”.

He said the war launched by Putin was a “crime against the Ukrainian people” that would ruin the Russian economy as well as “all hopes and prospects for a prosperous free society”.

Mr Bondarev said he has continually raised his concerns about the invasion in Ukraine with the senior embassy staff, but was met with people telling him to keep his “mouth shut” or face severe ramifications.

He continued in the letter: “Those who conceived this war want only one thing — to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity.

“To achieve that, they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this.”

Mr Bondarev was unashamed in slandering Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, calling him the perfect example of “the degradation of this system.”

He continued: “In 18 years, he [Lavrov] went from a professional and educated intellectual, whom many of my colleagues held in such high esteem, to a person who constantly broadcasts conflicting statements and threatens the world with nuclear weapons!”

He called out the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for warmongering, lies and hatred and not diplomacy.

Mr Bondarev said the Ministry serves “the interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country. Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy.”

His resignation follows a stream of Putin’s allies quitting in the face of his continued bloody war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Anatoly Chubais, the former climate envoy, resigned from his position at the Kremlin in March and fled Russia. Earlier this month the head of the Russian consulate in Edinburgh also stepped down when he posted a critical message about the government on Instagram.