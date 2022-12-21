Actress Vivian Jill has finally disclosed her current relationship with her colleague actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye.

Vivian Jill, who used to be the godmother of Tracey Boakye back when she was based in Kumasi, failed to respond to the rumours of losing her man to Tracey following her union with Frank Badu Ntiamoah back in July 2022.

In her latest interview with Kwaku Manu on the Aggressive Show, the Kumawood actress, nicknamed ‘Abrewa Mafia,’ disclosed that she holds nothing against her colleague but was quick to add that they no longer keep in touch.

“I am cool with her, but we no longer keep in touch. Things do change and as I stated earlier, there is a time for everything. If I meet Yaa anywhere, we will talk; I am not at loggerheads with her. Back when I was her godmother, she was in Kumasi, and she was less busy so was I. Just maybe we are both busy staying in touch. I have nothing against her, and I believe where ever she is, feels the same towards me,” she clarified.

According to Vivian, she is slow to respond to rumours about her, adding that there are respectable personalities who admonish her not to react to allegations levelled against her.

Listen to her in audio above:

