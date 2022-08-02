Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, is the latest bride in town.

The Ghanaian actress got married in a star-studded ceremony to her love, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The marriage between the two love birds was a four-day event that started on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and ended on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Some famed Ghanaian musicians including Kwabena Kwabena and Becca all performed at the event.

In attendance are various celebrities and personalities from across the country.

Arguably one of Ghana’s biggest celebrity weddings, the four-day ceremony was a display of wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture and the bride had the dresses to prove it.

Tracey wore the perfect outfits for her wedding and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped on the aisle.

Check them out: