Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has brought tears to the eyes of fans and followers with an emotional letter to mark her birthday.

The actress turns a year older today, Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The celebrant, who cannot keep calm over the milestone, used the occasion to recount struggles surrounding her upbringing.

The actress took to her Instagram page to testify of how far God’s grace has brought her in life.

She wrote: Growing up, everyone around me spent all their time trying to be great. I am one of the lucky ones who grace brought thus far.

If I could make a wish right now, I wish for a priceless happiness to envelop you that is texting, calling and charting to wish me a blessed HAPPY BIRTHDAY! The joy is endless……🍾🍾🍾🍷🍷🍷 GRATEFUL HEART 🙏.

Miss Jill backed her letters with amazing photos to the delight of fans.

She prayed for the new year to bring much greater and better things into her life.

She added: May all the looming sadness and negativity be blown away… one of the greatest people to ever exist was born today🙋‍♀️😄As I turn a year older, I hope that everything in my life will advance to the next level; so help me God🙏🙏.

Many fans, upon sighting the photos, have trooped to her comment section to wish her a great day.