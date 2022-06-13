Students of St Paul’s Senior High School ( SHS) at Kwawu Asakraka in the Kwawu South Municipality of the Eastern Region are currently on the edge as snakes and bedbugs take over the school.

Speaking to Adom News‘ Akwasi Dwamena, the students stressed that they are suffering because the school doesn’t have a proper girls’ dormitory.

This, they lamented, gave the snakes, especially easy access to the school.

They revealed that snakes have bitten two of their colleagues amid claims the last snake which came to their room was still there.

They are, therefore, as a matter of urgency, calling on the government to fumigate the school and also build an ultra-modern dormitory for them.

The Assistant Headmaster, Nicholas Bampo, also indicated the girls’ dormitory is not the only problem of the school but the teachers’ bungalow is also a big challenge and therefore appealed for help.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Mpraeso constituency, Davis Opoku Ansah, has assured the students that he is going to write to the education ministry and mount pressure to get help for the students.