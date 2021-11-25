Nigerians are currently living on the edge as snakes take over homes, typically in the capital.

The latest invasion comes after the death of an Air Force officer, Lance Corporal Bercy, who was bitten to death by a snake hiding in her water closet.

The report sent a caution to Nigerians to be wary of their environment.

Lo and behold, others have come forward with video evidence of how their search proved they were indeed living with reptiles.

In one of the videos, a victim was seen pulling out a snake from her water closet, while others killed some living in their kitchens and storerooms.

The development has left many in fear, including celebrity Don Jazzy who revealed he is preventing himself from using his plush washroom.

The authorities are yet to react to the reports.

Watch video below: