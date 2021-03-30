Exactly fifteen years ago on March 29, 2006, some parts of the world witnessed a rare happening – the total eclipse of the sun for a number of minutes.

The rare lifetime event took place in the morning and many Ghanaians and citizens of other countries that sighted the eclipse readied themselves for it.

Some people took the day off to mark the memorable sighting while others sought permission to be late for work on that day.

Others also cashed in on the rare occurrence as the sale of special glasses that were to be used for the viewing boomed all over the country.

When the moon finally stood between the sun and the earth, wild jubilation could be heard all over the country which was by then engulfed in darkness.

The video showed Ghanaians jumping around in excitement as they got to be part of the rare viewing of nature.

On the day, many Ghanaians who could not afford the special glasses got creative as they resorted to watching the eclipse through the reflection from bowls and buckets of water.

Others also used film rolls from video cassettes to view the rare happening.