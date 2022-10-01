Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif in a video that has popped up on social media, was seen hanging out with ace Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.

The pair wowed folks with a beautiful rendition of the popular legwork dance they did.

It is unclear where the two singers met, but they seemed to have a good bond as they laughed and smiled together.

Fans were pleased to see the adorable pair together and dropped heartwarming comments expressing their admiration for them.

The video showed how strong a bond Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes share.

Many folks were quick to highlight that and wished for more of such beautiful moments. Both stars looked fashionable in their designer apparel.

Tiwa was in a beautiful long dress and a designer bag, while Black Sherif was in his trademark snapback cap, shorts, t-shirt and sneakers.